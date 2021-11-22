Local Natives have released a short covers EP following their appearance on Apple TV Plus’ The Shrink Next Door. The show is inspired by a true story of a psychiatrist with a dark past, and stars Paul Rudd and Will Ferrel. The band appeared as themselves to perform covers by Roxy Music, Gerry Rafferty, Michael McDonald, and 10cc at the fictional 1983 Pen Gala.

The EP Music From The Pen Gala 1983 followed the appearance, and is currently available on all streaming platforms. Stream the new collection on Spotify below.

