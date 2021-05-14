Variety reported that the city of Chicago has given the green light for the return of the Lollapalooza music festival this year.

A representative for organizers C3 Presents told Chicago Tribune last month, “We are excited about the progress in Chicago as the city continues to reopen. We are in close contact with city and public health officials as we continue to plan for the festival and remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2021 in Grant Park.”

The four day event is set to return to Grant Park, July 29-August 1. No lineup has been announced.

