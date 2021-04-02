Wolfpen Branch is a new bluegrass band formed in Louisville, Ky. and features some of the best pickers around. Its members are all veterans of the scene with Arthur Hancock IV (The Wooks), Chris Shouse (23 String Band), Aaron Bibelhauser (Relic), Kati Penn (Newtown), and Roddy Puckett (The Wooks). Recently signed to Black Mountain Management, we can expect to see their name frequently around the State and Country as live music returns. They just dropped a new single today called “Don’t Have A Clue”.