You’ve heard us playing “Not Dead Yet” by Lord Huron and like us you’ve been anxiously awaiting news of their follow-up album to 2018’s Vide Noir. Well, that day has finally arrived!

Long Lost drops May 21st and to celebrate the occasion, Lord Huron also released a brand-new track and accompanying video.

Check out “Mine Forever”, directed by Anthony Wilson…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream