Lord Huron have released a new video for their song, “Love Me Like You Used To”, from the band’s recent album, Long Lost.

Lord Huron performs with their faces blurred in the video, which features a fictional backstory and characters behind the album. One of the fictional characters is broadcaster Tubbs Tarbell, who helped tease the band’s Long Lost album in a livestream series before it was released in May.

Lord Huron are on the road for several U.S. dates in September and October before heading to Europe in early 2022. In the meantime, check out their new video, “Love Me Like You Used To”, below and stream their latest album, Long Lost, HERE.

