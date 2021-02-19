Lord Huron have just shared their first new music since the release of their 2018 album Vide Noir.

In January the band began a series of four ticketed live-streamed performances called Alive From The Whispering Pines, the second of which happened last night with two more editions scheduled for March 18th and April 15th.

Now Lord Huron have given us a new single and accompanying video, “Not Dead Yet”…

Lord Huron will also perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, February 23rd.

