Lorde has digitally released “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge,” two new bonus tracks for her most recent album Solar Power. They are songs that she said “didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”

She said of “Helen of Troy”: “We wrote it super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of Melo and it was fun the whole time. It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes.…”

And, of “Hold No Grudge” she said, “HNG is a sort of composite portrait of when relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth.”

Listen to the two new songs below.

