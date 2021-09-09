Lorde has released an EP following her new album Solar Power called Te Ao Mārama. The new 5-track collection features songs from Solar Power sung in Māori, the indigenous language of her home, New Zealand.

“Many things revealed themselves slowly to me while I was making this album, but the main realisation by far was that much of my value system around caring for and listening to the natural world comes from traditional Māori principles,” Lorde shared in a newsletter.

She went on, “I’m not Māori, but all New Zealanders grow up with elements of this worldview. Te ao Māori and tikanga Māori are a big part of why people who aren’t from here intuit our country to be kind of ‘magical,’ I think. I know I’m someone who represents New Zealand globally in a way, and in making an album about where I’m from, it was important to me to be able to say: this makes us who we are down here. It’s also just a crazy beautiful language—I loved singing in it. Even if you don’t understand te reo, I think you’ll get a kick out of how elegant my words sound in it. Hana’s translations for Te Ara Tika / The Path and Hine-i-te-Awatea / Oceanic Feeling in particular take my g-d breath away.”

Listen to Lorde‘s new EP Te Ao Mārama below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.