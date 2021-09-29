David Bowie‘s infamous “lost” album Toy is finally going to be officially released!

The album was shelved in 2001 due to a dispute between Bowie and his then-label, Virgin, and will be included as part of an upcoming archival box set, Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001), which comes out November 26th. It will then arrive as a standalone release in a multi-disc set called TOY:BOX on January 7th.

Brilliant Adventure comes in an 11-CD set and an 18-piece vinyl set. Toy will be available as in three-CD and six 10″ vinyl versions. The LP box set of Brilliant Adventures features vinyl versions of Bowie’s albums Black Tie White Noise, The Buddha Of Suburbia, 1. Outside, Earthling and hours…. Plenty of extras and a hardcover book are also part of the set.

Check out the radio edit of the Toy track, “You’ve Got a Habit of Leaving”…

