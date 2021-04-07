Whether you love Lou Barlow‘s work with Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, The Folk Implosion, or his solo efforts, you have much to look forward to.

We were already excited about the reunion of Dinosaur Jr. and the April 23rd release of their new album Sweep It Into Space, and now Barlow has announced he will drop a solo album as well!

Reason To Live arrives May 28th and Barlow says of the LP, “I had been struggling for a way to connect both my home life and my recorded life, but this record is the first time I’ve integrated that.”

The first single comes with a video directed by Barlow and his wife, Adele. Check out “Over You”…

