Lou Barlow has been one busy guy lately!

Not only has he done a reunion album with Dinosaur Jr, Sweep it Into Space, that has been lauded by critics, Barlow also has a solo LP coming soon as well.

Reason To Live drops May 28th and Barlow has just shared a single from it, of which he says:

“I shy away from declarations, life is too complicated, but, it’s hard to argue with the power of love. I wrote this song a few years ago and recorded it a few times. I tried it as solo acoustic song and sang it on a few short tours I did, playing backyards and living rooms in the U.S. It seemed to go over well, or, maybe I just like singing it. I tried it with a band too. I’d like to say that this Reason To Live version is the definitive recording of the song but, honestly, I’d like to hear someone else take it to new heights. The sentiment seems almost out of my range sometimes. Believing in love is like that, it can always be bigger but remain so elusive.”

Check out “Love Intervene”, with an accompanying lyric video directed by Barlow himself…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream