Louisville rock band Vibe Guys recently released their 12-track LP Laika. It’s a collection of music from a group of guys who love rock n roll, which is evident in their high energy tunes.

Vibe Guys has garage-band roots, founded by guitarist Jacob Lucas, and bassist John Francis. The childhood friends built on their punk rock inspired vibe with the addition of a couple more friends: Parker Miller on vocals, and Donovan Young on drums. They still do most of their creative work in a practice room above a garage at Miller’s childhood home.

Their newest release Laika was released earlier this year. Check out the single “Matthew’s Got a Gun” and the entire album on Spotify below.