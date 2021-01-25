The Louisville COVIDiaries returns with the perfect song from the band Ultratone called “We Thank You” which is a shoutout to frontline healthcare workers and other essential workers during this pandemic. When this started in March of 2020 we didn’t realize how relevant it would unfortunately still be in 2021 which is the reason for the reboot. We know musicians are still creating music yet still not being able to play in our venues due to the crisis. For a refresher, in the series, we asked Louisville musicians to send us their homemade videos and let us know how they were doing during the Covid crisis and shutdown of their venues. Musicians may share whatever they want, it doesn’t have to be about COVID. We are still wanting to know!

If you’d like to participate, please upload your video to YouTube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.

“We Thank You” will be streaming everywhere on 1-29-21.