Cold Beverage is a blues/rock duo from Louisville, KY consisting of childhood friends Zeno Jones and Rodney B. Inspired by groups like The White Stripes and Black Diamond Heavies, the two recorded most of their new self-produced album Hot Wax in a log cabin in Wax, KY.

Jones, who is responsible for playing guitar and “hollerin’,” wrote the majority of the lyrics, believing that “true blues music should be truly desperate.” Rodney B. provided the drums and, of course, the “hollerin’ in the background.”

The elusive duo is hard to track down online; in regards to social media, Jones said, “we can’t stand it.” But, you can still keep up with their music on major streaming platforms. Listen to their new 9-track album Hot Wax on Spotify below.