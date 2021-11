Parister is a new Louisville band who formed during the onset of the ongoing pandemic. Guitarist and vocalist Jake Tapley, along with bassist Nigel Meyer, and drummer Matt Filip, streamlined their previous band Pocari Sweater to form Parister (P__ari_s___ter). The trio found their current sound by “blending elements of alternative rock, country, and powerpop,” and released their debut album Please Take Back Your Seat earlier this year.

Listen to the album on Bandcamp below.