Carolina is a Louisville-based indie rock band originally formed in 2003. They recorded their first EP We’ve Tested the Waters then, before gaining some regional traction and eventually parting ways. When singer Cristofer Lincoln revisited the recordings during the pandemic, the fire for the band was rekindled, and the product was a new 10-track album titled Cursed.

The band was born when childhood friends and guitarists Matt Brown and Morgan Keator joined forces with bassist Jimmy Angelina, drummer Troy Williams, and lyricist/vocalist Christofer Lincoln. After a 15-year hiatus, the members reunited to record their debut album.

Cursed is currently digitally available on all major streaming platforms, and is set for a vinyl release on September 4. To celebrate, the band will be hosting a listening party and meet & greet that day at Louisville’s Better Days Records East from 1pm-4pm. Stream the album on Spotify below.