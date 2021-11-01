If you’re from the area there’s a very good chance a significant part of your music collection came from Louisville’s iconic– and much missed– ear X-tacy record store. And if you’re not from here, you’ve no doubt seen the classic stickers all over!

Louisville Magazine‘s Eric Burnette has done a fascinating story called ear X-tacy Ten Years Later: An Oral History, which naturally features ear X-tacy founder– and beloved WFPK host– John Timmons, as well as others who either worked there or were personally impacted by what Rolling Stone once referred to as “arguably Louisville’s second-greatest tourist attraction after the Kentucky Derby.”

CLICK HERE to read the article, which also features commentary from the likes of Jim James and Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket, Brigid Kaelin, Scott Carney of Wax Fang, Shadwick Wilde of Quiet Hollers, and WFPK Sound Clash host Matt Anthony, to name just a few.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.