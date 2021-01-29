Louisville musician and composer Alex Clark just released an album in these challenging times when you can’t tour or play anywhere at the moment. But it hasn’t stopped him from making music, videos, and getting the word out as best he can. Today’s entry from The Louisville Music COVIDiary features a homemade version of his song “Break The Law” that appears on his album Wake Me Up with Alex on guitar and Josh Clark on drums. He can’t hear it but we’re applauding!

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

