For The Louisville Music COVIDiary we get to see what making music videos is like during a pandemic: no audience and few places to record. But that didn’t stop Kissing Aphrodite from making a fun video for their song “Attitude”. The band is Jamie Leis on vocals, Kristian Trapp on guitar, Eric Giancola on bass, and Michael Moody on drums. From the band:

We’ve been a band for about 3 years (Louisville original indie rock) – Kissing Aphrodite. . . We’ve all been part of the original music scene for 10 plus years in different projects. We were just part of a virtual show – no audience – all the bands involved did a stream from a club under a tattoo shop. . . But we had a pretty good recording of one of our original songs.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.