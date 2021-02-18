Louisville musician Zach Longoria of the Zach Longoria Project has made a fun new video about being in quarantine and daydreaming of being with his girlfriend. The song is called “Quarantine with Me” to the tune of the classic “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. John Power co-wrote and produced the song and directed the video, and Mikayla Renfrow plays the imaginary girlfriend. Enjoy!

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.