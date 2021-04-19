Sam Filiatreau is a Louisville native embarking on a journey with a brand new label. After connecting with Taylor Meier and other members of the band Caamp, Filiatreau has become the first artist signed to Gjenny Records, a brand new label founded by Meier. I reached out to Sam to learn more about him and what’s in store with Gjenny Records.

Who or what has inspired your style and creativity as an artist over the years?

I should probably give most of the credit to John Prine. I love how he has these lyrics that say so much by saying so little. That and just his playful way of songwriting is something that I try to incorporate in my songs whenever I can. He seems like he’s never trying too hard to write something.

How has being from Louisville, KY informed the music you make?

It’s been great growing up in Louisville at the time I did because it seemed like everything was happening for the bands that had broken out of the local scene, and that was really inspiring for me as a musician. My Morning Jacket was already a successful band by the time I was in highschool, and Houndmouth started coming up shortly after that, so just to see people that were from the same place as you just hits a little different I guess. I don’t know why, but it made my dream of playing music seem more attainable. Like I’ve seen all of the same stuff they have, I’ve walked down the same streets, and felt the same thing. I don’t really know how to explain it.

Before crossing paths with Taylor Meier and embarking on this new

adventure, how were you keeping yourself busy artistically?

I was playing a few shows here and there by myself and doing a bunch of demos at home, but mostly just writing songs. A band that I was playing in at the time had split up and I had just come to the end of a long term relationship, so I was really dialing in on who I was musically and mentally.

How exactly did the two of you cross paths, and how did the partnership begin?

We met at a small house show in Louisville that a friend of mine was hosting. Taylor and his band mate (Matt Vinson) had put together a few solo shows across the Midwest to tour their solo projects and I got added to the show. We all had a lot of fun listening to each other’s songs and I think it just made sense that we were supposed to be collaborating together in some capacity.

A few months later they decided to add me to a few CAAMP shows and we continued having a lot of fun together. Shortly after that, we ran away to the woods to work on some tunes and here we are!

What can listeners and fans expect from you as the first signee of Gjenny Records?

I would just expect the beginning of a great label that I have a lot of faith in. Taylor is extremely driven with stuff that he believes in, and I know that he holds Gjenny very close to his heart.