Louisville native Zaniah has returned with the release of her newest single “Mastermind.” It is the most recent in a string of mesmerizing singles from the singer and her frequent collaborators, production duo Down to Mars (also Kentucky natives).

We last heard from Zaniah this past Valentine’s Day with her single “The Love Show,” and the new song lets us in on what happens when the show is over. Since the last release, the singer-songwriter has relocated to New York City, and we’re excited to see what else she sends back from The Big Apple!

Listen to her newest offering “Mastermind” below.