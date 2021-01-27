Louisville psych rockers Vale are back with their new song, “Wild”. It’s the first of many singles planned for 2021. The band is coming out of Covid with the new song and revamped lineup. Fronted by singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Austin Garner, he’s joined by Sam Maxwell on drums, and Jon Roark on bass (who also performs solo as “Rabbit on Acid”) The song was mixed by English engineer James Aparicio.