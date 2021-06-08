Louisville songwriter Blake Sakal was in the local band The Instruction many years before stepping out on his own and has been putting out a few singles recently. He also recently released a video for his song Mermaids. We asked him about what inspired the song:

“Inspired by meeting a real life Mermaid. A woman with an incredibly rare, positive & uplifting spirit. It’s a true love story of 2 dreamers that never stopped dreaming, is how I describe the song.

The cover art was done by renowned Russian Fedoskino artist Nadia Strelkina. Her painting is called “The Mermaids”.

Regardless of the adversity you face in your life, always continue to follow your dreams & shoot for the moon 🌙.”

Now available for download in all digital stores & live to stream on all streaming platforms.