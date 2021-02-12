There are many connections between the fair city of Nashville and the fine city of Louisville. For one thing, we’re not that far apart. We also each have great music scenes. And we share the artist Heather Bond who is from Louisville but resides in Nashville! Heather is currently working on a full album produced by musician Viktor Krauss (brother to Alison, if you’re wondering) due out this coming Fall. Although her new single is titled in German “Ich Weiss Nicht” meaning “I Don’t Know”, it is most assuredly sung in English. It’s a super catchy pop song and we’re looking forward to more from this talented artist!