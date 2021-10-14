Louisville band Blind Feline takes an Appalachian tale and turns it into an epic number wrapped in Chuck Berry style rock ‘n’ roll. Lead singer Oliver Sayani says “The song is about a mythical Native American figure in the mountains where I grew up that would grind you up and smoke you if you messed with him.” Check out “Mountain Chief” below.

Songwriter(s): Oliver Sayani

Produced by Blind Feline and Dave Chale

Mixed by Dave Chale

Mastered by Shelley Anderson

Bass: Kurt Spoelker

Drums/vox: Matt Griffin

Guitar/vox: Oliver Sayani