Louisville-based musician and producer Casey Powell just released his newest single, titled “Deliciouz”, and it is a funky psychedelic treat. “Deliciouz” follows last year’s single “Sour”, and takes the listener on a spacey ride leading up to Powell’s laser-focused guitar playing. He’s assures listeners that he’s got much more up his sleeve, and to keep an eye on his @stratocasey Instagram profile.

Listen to Casey Powell’s new single “Deliciouz” below!

Album art by Sally Jean Wegert

