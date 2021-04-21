Louisville-based musician Devon Moore, also known as Dev Marvelous, recently crafted a covers album based on the work of indie-pop heavyweights The Bird and the Bee.

The “Marvelous” renditions of the songs landed in the hands of The Bird and the Bee‘s Inara George, and she immediately asked to be a part of the release. She said, “It is always so incredibly flattering to have someone play or record a cover of a song I wrote, no matter what.”

George released Road Angel Project Presents: Dev Marvelous X The Bird and The Bee as part of an ongoing charity series that she developed with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s COVID-19 fund, and shared Dev Marvelous’ spin on the 2007 track “La La La.” Check out the new track below.