Louisville prog-metal rockers Dystorchestra released their debut album Deus Ex Machina, Pt. 1 at the beginning of the year, and have returned with a companion novella.

Deus Ex Machina, Pt. 1 is a story driven concept album that “tells the story of Thomas, an infantry soldier who is conscripted to fight on the front lines of an endless domestic war that has torn the United States apart. He is forced to choose, first, between family and country, and second, between the family he is born into and the family he has made with the fate of the world resting on his decisions.”

Keyboardist and guitarist Shawn Dugdale, who is also the author of the novella shared, “With the album Deus Ex Machina, Pt. 1, we were proud of what we had done telling our story with sound, but we knew we had to bring these characters to life and tell the story completely. This novella brings the back story and detail into full view and gives the reader a hint as to where we’re going with the next album and book.”

The new book, and links to the companion concept album are available at Dystorchestra‘s website. Stream the album on Spotify below.