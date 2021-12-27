Full Disclosure is a band from Louisville, KY who blend elements of psychedelic, alternative, and progressive rock to make the sound featured on their debut album Elucidity.

The band is made of lead singer Mason Beard, along with keyboardist August Kingsley, guitarist Lance Oliphant, bassist Matthew Oney, and Luke Stanton on drums. They formed in 2018 to play cover shows, and quickly began writing original music before releasing their first singles “Entropy” and “The Tide” in 2019.

During the lockdown of 2020 the group was able to focus their energy on new music, which led to the creation of Elucidity. They shared a statement that describes how the project, “captures a period of change and discovery, written and recorded during one of the strangest moments in time within the last 50 years.”

Listen to the lead single “Exponentially” and stream the full album below.