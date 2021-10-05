George Carnes is a singer-songwriter from Louisville, Kentucky who shared his debut EP Rainbows Falling Over earlier this year. To create the intimate guitar tunes, Carnes says he “takes influence from the likes of The Velvet Underground, Paul McCartney, and Mac Miller.” The young storyteller distilled those influences down to just his guitar and voice for his first release.

The Kentucky-bred musician shared that a full-length concept album is in the works to follow up the 3 song EP. Listen to Rainbows Falling Over below.