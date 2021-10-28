Louisville native and songwriter Heather Bond has been releasing one single at a time from her upcoming album The Mess We Created due in February of 2022. But this time it’s a dual release with two versions of the same song called “Fountain of Youth”. We get the studio version and a live version featuring herself and bassist Viktor Krauss in a very intimate performance of the song.

Heather says “For me, this song is about a woman who wants to go back to the ‘fountain of youth’ to remember and feel what it’s like at an early age to love and be loved in a childlike, unconditional way, and how hard that is to return to, now that she’s experienced so much heartache and pain throughout her life… a song of reflection.”

The album has been pushed to February to raise more funds for its release on Kickstarter.

The artwork is done by Louisville figurative oil painter – Debra Lott (debralott.com) It’s a piece from her “Dreams of my Daughter” series. (see below)