Louisville musician John P. has released a new song just in time for the holidays. The nostalgic tune is called “Waiting for Christmas Time” and it taps directly into the heart of the season. It’s a fun, folksy song that’ll have you wanting to curl up next to the fireplace with a hot cup of cocoa.

John P. got into the Louisville music scene years ago, doing sound for bands at live shows, and this song marks his first release of his own.

Listen to John P.‘s new holiday tune “Waiting for Christmas Time” below.