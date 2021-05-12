Louisville-based musician Kinni Moon is in the midst of an ongoing creative project dubbed “12 Singles of 2021.” The Indiana-born rocker most recently recently shared a live version of his previously released single “Good Times Were,” and has an arsenal of rock music waiting to be unleashed. I caught up with him to learn a bit more about where he’s coming from, and where he’s going.

Louisville has been home for you for a few years now; where are you from originally?

I am from the middle of a corn field in Indiana; in a town called, Rensselaer. There’s about 6,000 people there. It’s farming, churches, and bars…

When in your life did you begin writing music?

I can remember being as young as 12 or 13 years old and coming up with melodies and riffs. I think I really started putting together my songwriting when I was 15 or so and finally finishing songs. I took a liking to bands like Black Sabbath, AC/DC, and oddly enough, Kiss. I remember getting a miniature First Act guitar for Christmas one year. It had absolutely no chance of surviving, and was left tattered with a couple strings at most. I tried like hell to learn Tony Iommi riffs on it. That went really well…

Describe how Kinni Moon songs are created. Are there any other artists involved in the writing or recording?

I write the music, and record all the parts currently. I do have some recordings that I’ve released this year that feature a couple outstanding musicians; Andrew Gresham on bass guitar, and Devin Snelling on drums. Before I started my solo work I was in a group with them called “Elephant Path”. Devin, still releases great material under the name.

My inspiration usually begins on the guitar. I’ll write a riff or chord progression and add lyrics from there. The other parts just kind of come together. Every song is a new experience so I try not to have the same approach every time; but, it usually comes natural. I was stranded without my electric guitar setup for the first four months of 2020. All I had was a cheap acoustic guitar, and ended up writing my first EP, ‘River”; so, I just let it happen however it has to.

What do you hope audiences get from your creations?

My audience will truly feel something if they live in the moment with my art. I put a lot of good intentions and light into my craft, and I just want people to slow down and enjoy the moment they are in. Music creates connections that are truly indescribable, and I want to create connections by spreading positive energy out of your speakers.

What can listeners expect from you in 2021 and beyond?

Currently, I release at least one single per month on all major platforms. This will continue for the foreseeable future (I haven’t ran out of songs yet!). On July 7th, I’ll be kicking off shows at the Fatman Recording Studio in Lexington. The show will be available to live stream on their Facebook page.

In other news, now that I’ve got a band together, I’m definitely going to be making shows a priority for the last half of the year. I’m so tired of being stuck in the studio, and it feels like a big part of my musical life is missing. I must give the people what they want!

I’m also planning on releasing jam sessions, live recordings of songs, music videos, short films, and concept albums. I see my art really growing into a full universe, and I’m just gradually paving the way for endless possibilities. I will tell you one thing… I’m not going anywhere. If I’m alive, you’ll have new stuff to trip out on.

