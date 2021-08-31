Louisville band Quiet Hollers have returned with the announcement of their next full-length LP Forever Chemicals, and have shared the lead single “Why Does Everything Hurt.” Led by singer-songwriter Shadwick Wilde, the synth-rock tune transports the listener “into the mind of a person who sees the world around them deteriorating as fast as their own mental health.”

To bring the composition to life, Wilde collaborated with producer-drummer Dave Chale (Wax Fang, Low Cut Connie) before Quiet Hollers‘ bassist Shelley Anderson mastered the track at Black Lab Mastering.

Quiet Hollers are on tour in the Southeast with She Returns from War (Charleston, SC) and Katy Guillen & the Drive (Kansas City, MO) in September. Their next show in the Louisville area is Saturday, September 11th at The Enchanted Forest Live in New Albany.

Forever Chemicals is expected to be released before the end of 2021. Listen to the lead single “Why Does Everything Hurt” below.