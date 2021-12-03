Louisville-based indie group Quiet Hollers, led by Shadwick Wilde, have shared the second single from their upcoming album Forever Chemicals.

“We are forever chemicals. The same particles we’re made of have been here since the beginning of time, and will be here indefinitely. Yet, all we have is this moment, and how we choose to spend it,” says Wilde.

The new song is titled “Atheist’s Afterlife,” and serves a discourse on life’s biggest question: What happens when we die?

Wilde shared a statement about he song’s origin saying:

“Atheist’s Afterlife began as a poem, without any music. I wrote it while driving alone through the hills of Kentucky…. A kind of response to that very common question: “What happens after we die?” The answer, of course, is everything. Our consciousness dissolves, rejoins the infinite universe, our true origin, in the never-ending cosmic dance of birth, life, death, and rebirth.”

Of the entire album, he said:

“Forever Chemicals is a love letter. To my partner, my family, all of my bandmates, both past and present, and especially to the fans. They are the reason I’ve gotten to have this crazy journey; traveling, playing these weird, sad songs and finding connection and meaning in all of it. I feel so lucky and grateful for it all… the whiplash-inducing highs and lows. I went to therapy for three years after Amen Breaks, began discovering my own mind, my own chemicals and how they act and react. Meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy saved my life. Hopefully, I can pass on some of what I’ve learned through my own explorations, mistakes, and triumphs.”

Forever Chemicals is scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022. Wilde will play selections from the album at a free, acoustic show at the Chapel of St. Philip Neri on Woodbine St. on Friday Dec 17th at 7pm, with Jay Skaggs. Listen to “Atheist’s Afterlife” below.