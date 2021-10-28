Louisville singer-songwriter Sam Brenzel recently released her newest EP Scorpio Moon, a project we found under somewhat unusual circumstances. It is common for an artist, publisher, or manager to reach out about new music, but it was Brenzel’s friends who felt like more of the world needed to hear her voice. There’s nothing like good friends, and we couldn’t agree with them more.

The classically trained musician says her inspiration for writing comes “from the duality between beauty and darkness,” and she has truly found gems in the shadows. The five-track EP showcases a healthy dose of introspection and self-awareness. For Brenzel, it “encompasses the internal battle between logic and an alternate universe, also​ known as the mind.”

Listen to the new EP Scorpio Moon below.