Louisville band Satellite Twin is gearing up for a celebration of ten years as a band with their first release in 4 years. Their upcoming EP ROUTINES is described in a statement from the band as “the spawn of idle time, the child of a surreal stitch in human existence when live music was simply not an option. Suddenly there was no pace, no bound, no pledge. ROUTINES is the first half of a dozen new songs written throughout the year 2020.”

Satellite Twin is celebrating the November 20 release with a special anniversary show with North Carolina band Wailin Storms and fellow Louisvillians The Histrionics at Portal at Fifteentwelve Creative Compound Saturday night.

Two singles from ROUTINES have been already been released alongside recordings from the band’s live shows. You can listen to the new songs, “fiction” and “Evil,” below.



