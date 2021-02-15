Louisville musician and multi-instrumentalist David Wright (Twin Sister Radio, The Children) has a new project called The Golden Whip and has created a video for the new song “Palaces For The People” shot in the desert-like landscape of New Mexico. He worked with Madrid, New Mexico filmmaker Teresa Finley. Pretty sure I saw Walter White of Breaking Bad hiding behind a rock…or maybe it was a mirage.
502unes
February 15, 2021
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
