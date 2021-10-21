We loved their last single, “Different in the Dark”, and now The Highlanders have just released their catchy new single, “Goodnight.” The five-piece alternative folk rock band from Louisville calls it “a thrill ride of country rhythms, smooth slide guitar licks, and gritty vocals,” and we’re happy to be able to share it with you today!

The band recorded all the instrumentation in band co-founder Colin O’Daniel’s basement, and teamed up with Los Angeles sound engineer Joseph Freeman to help bring the track to life. “Goodnight” picks up where they left off with “Different in the Dark” by keeping the upbeat classic country feel and adding their own flair.

About the song, Highlander member and songwriter Beck O’Daniel said, “The song really was created because of a bad hangover. One night I was with some buddies at a lake house, and I had almost finished a bottle of bourbon by myself. I vaguely remember walking to everyone and telling them “goodnight” as I could no longer participate in the festivities. The morning after, I was in a car ride home to Louisville and shut my eyes in hopes that it would cure my headache. While the headache remained, a bunch of lyrics came to me and the song formed immediately. I knew the song was catchy enough for a wide audience, but real enough to capture a real story and emotions.”

You’ll be able to catch the band Friday, December 3rd at The Fishtank in Lexington, KY

