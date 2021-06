Louisville surf rockers Tsunami Samurai take us on a cinematic Western ride with the release of their most recent single “The Stranger”. The song is one in a string of new releases coming from the band this year. Beginning with “Texas Toast” in April, the band set out to release 6 singles in 2021, one every two weeks for 3 months.

Listen to “The Stranger” and “Texas Toast” below, and find more from Tsunami Samurai on their Bandcamp page.