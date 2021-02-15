Louisville-based singer/songwriter Zaniah released her third single over the weekend. We most recently heard from her in November with her catchy tune “Coffee Bean,” produced by Kentucky-bred production duo Down to Mars.

Zaniah has teamed up with the duo again for her most recent single, “The Love Show.” They took a less caffeinated approach to the Valentine’s Day release, treating listeners to a sultry R&B vibe with Zaniah’s vocal performance as the star of the show.

Stream Zaniah‘s new single “The Love Show” below.