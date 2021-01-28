Light of Day is an annual music charity festival which raises money to defeat Parkinson’s disease and related illnesses ALS and PSP.

Due to COVID-19 it will be a 3-day virtual event this year (February 12-14), but the lineup will still be a lot of fun!

Light of Day’s Winter Love Fest will feature a roster of over 60 artists including Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Low Cut Connie, Jesse Malin and Dramarama.

If you have the means, this year’s auction includes vintage prints of David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and more, that you can see and bid on here.

The event will stream free on Light of Day’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Viewers are encouraged to donate while enjoying the show. For more details, CLICK HERE.

To get you in the mood, here’s a clip of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts performing “Light of Day” with the tune’s writer, Bruce Springsteen— who, by the way, has shown up as a surprise guest at past Light of Day festivals!

