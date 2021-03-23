Remember last year when Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner and guitarist Will Donnelly started a livestream series to keep us occupied during those first scary weeks of the pandemic? Now a few of those tunes are being packaged into a covers album!

Tough Cookies: The Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts drops May 19th and will feature 23 of their rollicking performances.

In a statement Weiner said:

“Two weeks into quarantine, we ‘went live’ in my spare bedroom in South Philly to cheer up our fans. There was no script, no plan, just a couple schmucks trying every form of entertainment to try to lift people’s spirits. Now a year later, we’re still going strong and have covered over 500 songs for viewers in over 40 countries. It’s been amazing watching the project grow and I wanted to put the record out as a document of this insane time we all shared. It was all done on cellphones but the spirit of the matter cuts through.”

No official tracklist has been shared yet, but here’s a taste of what we could possibly expect– Low Cut Connie putting their fun spin on the 1973 Stealers Wheel classic, “Stuck in the Middle”…

