Lots of our favorite artists kept their creative juices flowing and their fans happy with livestreams over the past year– but did anyone have more sweaty, rollicking fun than Low Cut Connie‘s Adam Weiner?

As we told you in March, some of those cover songs will be released May 19th as Tough Cookies: The Best Of The Quarantine Broadcasts.

One of those tracks will be Weiner’s take on the 1974 Paul McCartney and Wings classic “Let Me Roll It”, of which Weiner says, “Paul sang his ass off on this one. It was a ton of fun to take a swing at it. That’s a soul song right there.”

