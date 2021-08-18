Low is gearing up for the release of the next album Hey What, and have shared a new single ahead of the release. The new song, “More,” follows the release of other Hey What singles “Days Like These” and “Disappearing.” The track arrived with a music video directed by Julie Casper Roth, and according to a press release, it “explores the Sisyphean task of dismantling structural oppression, through gender biases.”

Hey What is set to be released on September 10. Watch the new music video for “More” below.

