Some huge names have come together to pay tribute to the late and much-admired Roky Erickson.

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson comes out July 17th and features the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr, Margo Price, Neko Price, Ty Segall, Mark Lanegan, and more, covering some of Erickson’s highly-influential songs.

Photo: Light in the Attic

The set not only comes with a 16-page booklet featuring rare photos, there’s also a special Record Store Day vinyl pressing of Erickson himself performing a previously unreleased track called “Love Hieroglyphics”, that comes in “clear with purple hi-melt” color that will be available at participating record stores on July 17th.

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson Tracklist (Vinyl):

01. Billy F Gibbons – “(I’ve Got) Levitation”

02. Mosshart Sexton – “Starry Eyes”

03. Jeff Tweedy – “For You (I’d Do Anything)”

04. Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan – “Clear Night For Love”

05. The Black Angels – “Don’t Fall Down”

06. Neko Case – “Be And Bring Me Home”

07. Margo Price – “Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)”

08. Gary Clark Jr. & Eve Monsees – “Roller Coaster”

09. Ty Segall – “Night Of The Vampire”

10. Lucinda Williams – “You’re Gonna Miss Me”

11. Chelsea Wolfe – “If You Have Ghosts”

12. Brogan Bentley – “May The Circle Remain Unbroken”

Bonus Record Store Day-Only Flexi Disc:

01. Roky Erickson – “Love Hieroglyphics”

