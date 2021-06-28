Fresh off the release of her new album, Home Video, on Friday, Lucy Dacus appeared on CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions over the weekend. She also joined CBS’ Anthony Mason for an interview.

After the interview, Lucy Dacus and her band perform “Hot & Heavy”, “VBS” and “Brando” from her new LP.

