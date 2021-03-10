**TRIGGER WARNING**

“Thumbs” is a tune that Lucy Dacus has performed live many times– both solo and with boygenius, her project with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

But now Dacus has recorded the song and to say it loses none of its emotional punch would be an understatement. In a press release Dacus said of the track:

“Like most songs I write, I wasn’t expecting it and it made me feel weird, almost sick. It tells the story of a day I had with a friend during our freshman year of college, a significant day, but not one that I had thought of for years. I started playing it live a month or so later during the boygenius tour after Phoebe and Julien encouraged me to. I knew I wanted a long time to get used to playing it since it made me feel shaky, so I ended sets with it for about half the shows I played in 2019. Before I played it, I would ask the audience to please not record it, a request that seems to have been respected, which I’m grateful for.”

Give a listen to “Thumbs”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream