Lucy Dacus is back with another single from her upcoming album Home Video. The new single, “Brando”, follows the singles “VBS”, “Hot & Heavy”, and “Thumbs”, and arrived with a lyric video.

Dacus shared a statement saying “‘Brando’ refers to a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed. He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.”

Home Video arrives on June 25. Check out the lyric video for “Brando” below.

